|
Tailgate Guys Accepting Reservations for 2018 Football Season
July 9, 2018
By Wake Forest Athletic Communications (@WakeFB)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Tailgate Guys and Wake Forest Athletics are excited to announce that reservations for the 2018 football season are now available to the general public.
Tailgate Guys will again be setting up two locations this year. In addition to the setting behind Gate 5 of BB&T Field, a second site will be in the Red Lot. After a successful inaugural season in Winston-Salem, Tailgate Guys is excited about a 2018 slate that is highlighted by visits from Notre Dame, Clemson, and Pittsburgh.
Tailgate Guys was designed to take the trouble out of tailgating by providing an exclusive, fun game day experience for their guests. They offer tailgate packages to accommodate groups of all sizes. Offerings include tents, tables, chairs, coolers with ice, TV and media service, food and beverage options and their very own bellhop service.
Tailgate Guys, founded in 2009, operates on campuses and in bowl games around the country. Current partners include: Auburn University, Texas A&M University, the University of Florida, the University of Texas, Texas Christian University, the University of Alabama, Penn State University, the University of Connecticut, the University of Oklahoma, the University of South Florida, the University of Maryland and the Sugar Bowl. Tailgate Guys also features ACC partners Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, the University of North Carolina and the University of Pittsburgh.
Reservations are expected to fill quickly as Tailgate Guys has been fully booked with stand-by lists for several years at other campus locations.
Tailgate Guys will have a mock set-up presented at the 2018 Wake Forest Football Fan Fest to provide additional information. You can contact them by visiting https://tailgateguys.com/home/wf, calling 336.404.7161 or by emailing wf@tailgateguys.com.
